Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 990.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,108 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Strategic Advocates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citic Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here