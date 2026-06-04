Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Ted Buchan & Co

Ted Buchan & Co increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 867.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. Ted Buchan & Co's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding beyond core streaming with live-content initiatives, including live daily streaming of The Breakfast Club, plus franchise-based consumer product deals that could add new revenue streams over time.

Netflix is expanding beyond core streaming with live-content initiatives, including live daily streaming of The Breakfast Club, plus franchise-based consumer product deals that could add new revenue streams over time. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says the pullback may make Netflix look more attractive, pointing to stronger free cash flow guidance and a scaling advertising business as longer-term supports.

Some commentary says the pullback may make Netflix look more attractive, pointing to stronger free cash flow guidance and a scaling advertising business as longer-term supports. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media discussion is increasingly focused on whether Netflix is evolving from a pure growth story into a more mature, value-like stock, which may affect how investors price it going forward.

Analyst and media discussion is increasingly focused on whether Netflix is evolving from a pure growth story into a more mature, value-like stock, which may affect how investors price it going forward. Negative Sentiment: Netflix stock has been falling despite generally positive business updates, suggesting weaker investor sentiment and concerns about valuation and near-term momentum.

Netflix stock has been falling despite generally positive business updates, suggesting weaker investor sentiment and concerns about valuation and near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Director and co-founder Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares in a pre-planned 10b5-1 transaction, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sale was scheduled in advance. Reed Hastings Sells 386,700 Shares of Netflix NASDAQ: NFLX Stock

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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