Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 811.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,370 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 123,189 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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