Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,291.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $88.60 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $373.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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