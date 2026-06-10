Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,078.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,505 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. President Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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