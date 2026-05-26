Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 931.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,736 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 850.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,858,157 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,018,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $373.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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