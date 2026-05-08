Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,094 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 92,501 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in Netflix by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,458,944 shares of company stock valued at $138,141,007. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $371.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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