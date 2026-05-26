Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 17,315.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,410 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 44,155 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Phillip Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $373.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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