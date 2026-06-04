Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 902.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,436 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 777.9% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 656.8% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 814,694 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $76,386,000 after acquiring an additional 728,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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