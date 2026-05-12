Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 987.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,649 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 137,706 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.8% of Strategic Planning Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Planning Group LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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