Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 899.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,710 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.1% of Winch Advisory Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance upped their price objective on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong reviews for Netflix’s new drama "Remarkably Bright Creatures" (Sally Field) could help engagement and retention for the content slate — a near‑term programming win that supports subscriber momentum. Remarkably Bright Creatures Review

Strong reviews for Netflix’s new drama "Remarkably Bright Creatures" (Sally Field) could help engagement and retention for the content slate — a near‑term programming win that supports subscriber momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades, raised price targets and buyback commentary provide supportive fundamental narrative — analysts have bumped targets and some sector pieces highlight buyback plans that could reduce float and underpin the stock. Netflix, Pulte, and Mobileye Are Buying Their Own Dips—Should You?

Analyst upgrades, raised price targets and buyback commentary provide supportive fundamental narrative — analysts have bumped targets and some sector pieces highlight buyback plans that could reduce float and underpin the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s large Q1 loss centers on a one‑time $2.8B termination fee tied to the failed acquisition sequence — headlines mention Netflix’s role in the M&A settlement but this is an accounting/one‑off item for WBD rather than recurring demand signal for Netflix. WBD Logs $2.92B Loss

Warner Bros. Discovery’s large Q1 loss centers on a one‑time $2.8B termination fee tied to the failed acquisition sequence — headlines mention Netflix’s role in the M&A settlement but this is an accounting/one‑off item for WBD rather than recurring demand signal for Netflix. Neutral Sentiment: Market/technical commentary is mixed: some analysts call the post‑earnings pullback overdone while others warn of resistance near ~$100 and ongoing volatility — these views temper conviction in near‑term direction. Is It Time To Reassess Netflix?

Market/technical commentary is mixed: some analysts call the post‑earnings pullback overdone while others warn of resistance near ~$100 and ongoing volatility — these views temper conviction in near‑term direction. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling: CEO Greg Peters sold 27,312 shares (~$88.69 avg) and CFO Spencer Neumann sold 9,253 shares (~$88.95 avg) on May 7 — sizable, visible exec sales (and other recent insider exits) increase perceived supply pressure and can amplify short‑term selling. Insider Selling: Netflix CEO Sells Shares

Concentrated insider selling: CEO Greg Peters sold 27,312 shares (~$88.69 avg) and CFO Spencer Neumann sold 9,253 shares (~$88.95 avg) on May 7 — sizable, visible exec sales (and other recent insider exits) increase perceived supply pressure and can amplify short‑term selling. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/technical headwinds: clustered price targets below prior highs and short positioning are cited in trading commentary as reasons for continued downside risk and intraday weakness. What's Going On With Netflix Stock?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,458,944 shares of company stock valued at $138,141,007. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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