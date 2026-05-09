Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Boosted by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 881.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,050 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 90,750 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 919.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 9,879 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 917.6% in the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 406,097 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $38,076,000 after purchasing an additional 388,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 485,365 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $45,508,000 after purchasing an additional 439,934 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,458,944 shares of company stock valued at $138,141,007. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Remarkably Bright Creatures Review

Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Netflix, Pulte, and Mobileye Are Buying Their Own Dips—Should You?

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. WBD Logs $2.92B Loss

Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Jim Cramer on Netflix

Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Negative Sentiment: CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Netflix Insider Selling

CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Technical and trading commentary points to continued weakness after the recent pullback, with the stock still below key moving averages and some investors questioning near-term upside. Is It Time To Reassess Netflix?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, President Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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