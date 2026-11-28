Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 4,725.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,565 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 1,397,980 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $99,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,902,221,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,129,582 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $12,861,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,482,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,526,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Netflix by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 25,513,155 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,821,639,000 after buying an additional 2,322,424 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Itau BBA Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $151.40 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $1,808,054.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 178,954 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,754.80. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,737,589.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,596,991.44. This represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,024 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,733. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

More Netflix News

Investors following NFLX have been watching these news items:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc. is a global entertainment company that operates a subscription streaming service. Its offerings include television series, films, documentaries, animation, and other programming, including content produced under the Netflix name as well as titles licensed from third parties. The company has also expanded into games and live programming. Founded in 1997 as a DVD-by-mail rental business, Netflix launched its streaming service in 2007 and later shifted its focus toward online entertainment and original productions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report