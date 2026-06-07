Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Increased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 912.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,123 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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