NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,535,801 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 309,453 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 9.80% of NETSTREIT worth $179,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NTST. Weiss Ratings raised NETSTREIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $22.00 price objective on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NETSTREIT

Insider Activity

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 415,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,968,839.40. This represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $149,953.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,472.40. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 5.29%.NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.4%. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 676.92%.

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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