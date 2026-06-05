Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,285 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,657 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $127,001,000 after buying an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 478,128 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $81,679,000 after buying an additional 40,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,947 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,832,000 after buying an additional 60,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $61,137,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10,081.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 321,731 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 92,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. The trade was a 2.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eun Nam purchased 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,576. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTI Consulting presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of -0.05. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.17 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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