Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $37.79 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 147,215 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech comprises 3.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Tetra Tech worth $37,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,603,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,978,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $98,859,000 after purchasing an additional 176,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,079,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $236,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051,485 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 64,401 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

See Also

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