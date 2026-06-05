Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 152,905 Shares of ICF International, Inc. $ICFI

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI - Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,086 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 152,905 shares during the period. ICF International comprises about 3.4% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 2.61% of ICF International worth $41,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,175 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ICF International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,202 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in ICF International by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.39 per share, with a total value of $491,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,488,953.06. The trade was a 49.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered ICF International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ICFI

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.54. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $101.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.63 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business's revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. ICF International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. ICF International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

About ICF International

ICF International NASDAQ: ICFI, commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

See Also

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