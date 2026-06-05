Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 31,007 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 31,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,920.55 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.16 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,727.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,350.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,969.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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