State Street Corp reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,807,975 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,963,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.75% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $681,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,913,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,510,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,927,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,361 shares of the company's stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,959,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $163.47 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $122.14 and a one year high of $186.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.38. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $202.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $363,289.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,729,417.60. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 7,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total transaction of $1,197,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,918.82. This trade represents a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for neurological, endocrine and related disorders. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company conducts research and development alongside its commercial operations. Its marketed medicines include INGREZZA (valbenazine), approved in the United States for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease, and CRENESSITY (crinecerfont), used with glucocorticoid replacement therapy to treat classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adults and children.

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