New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,441 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Autoliv worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 127,512.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 579,360 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $68,770,000 after buying an additional 578,906 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Autoliv by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,579,687 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $195,091,000 after buying an additional 559,605 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 923,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $114,077,000 after buying an additional 556,651 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Autoliv by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,976,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $353,334,000 after buying an additional 375,454 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,816,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $194,332.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $941,139.79. This represents a 17.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Swahn sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $180,360.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,314 shares in the company, valued at $648,467.42. The trade was a 21.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,124 shares of company stock worth $2,698,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $122.79 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $130.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 6.45%.Autoliv's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Bank of America began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $116.00 price target on Autoliv in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autoliv

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Further Reading

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