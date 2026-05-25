New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $13.83 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,481 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 20,709 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cisco Systems News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cisco is being viewed as an AI networking winner, with multiple reports citing surging hyperscaler orders and stronger campus upgrade activity that could support revenue growth and the company’s AI outlook. Cisco Gains From AI Networking Boom : More Upside Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Another bullish article said Cisco has climbed sharply over the past month because investors are rewarding its exposure to AI networking demand, even though margin pressure remains a concern. Cisco Rises 33% in a Month: Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized Cisco’s strong recent financial results, pointing to solid top- and bottom-line growth that reinforces its role as a core tech holding for long-term investors. Impressive Financial Results Assert Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) as a Top Tech Stock in Ken Fisher’s Portfolio
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remained broadly constructive, with articles noting bullish analyst views on Cisco, but these pieces did not add a new catalyst beyond reinforcing existing optimism. Should You Invest in Cisco (CSCO) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
- Neutral Sentiment: Cisco was also mentioned as part of a broader AI optics alliance focused on standardizing optical connectivity for AI infrastructure, which supports the company’s strategic positioning but is not a direct company-specific development. 3M Joins AI Optics Alliance As Shares Screen Undervalued
- Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by a Cisco executive could create some caution, even though it is not necessarily a sign of deteriorating fundamentals. Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO EVP Sells $772,603.66 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Another report flagged additional insider selling, which may weigh on sentiment at the margin after the stock’s recent strong run. Insider Selling: Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO Insider Sells $840,780.32 in Stock
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $120.41 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $120.79. The firm has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.
Insider Activity
In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,587. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Cisco Systems
(Free Report
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Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
See Also
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