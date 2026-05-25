New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $13.83 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,481 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 20,709 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $120.41 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $120.79. The firm has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,587. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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