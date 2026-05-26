New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Free Report) by 2,413.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 188,915 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 128,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 469,903 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 80,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $991,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 172,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,141,661.06. The trade was a 86.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 111,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,332.54. The trade was a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.21. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. Simply Good Foods had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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