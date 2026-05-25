New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 702.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,227 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,338,169,000 after acquiring an additional 528,769 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,627,155 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,236,900,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,136,525,000 after acquiring an additional 863,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,770,714 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $603,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,847 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $567,372,000 after acquiring an additional 901,679 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $343.20 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $268.10 and a 1-year high of $369.70. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics's payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of General Dynamics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $387.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total value of $11,655,934.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 766,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,394,759.13. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,600 shares of company stock valued at $41,650,580. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

See Also

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