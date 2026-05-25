New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,911 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $313.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.63. The company has a market cap of $311.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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