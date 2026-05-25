New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,718 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,938 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.7% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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