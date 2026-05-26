New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 178.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Get GLPI alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $480,592.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,291,815.04. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gaming and Leisure Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gaming and Leisure Properties wasn't on the list.

While Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here