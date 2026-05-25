New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 42,278 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 210.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,404 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 6.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $238.16 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $247.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here