New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,188 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the company's stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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