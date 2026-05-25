New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 18,218 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,749 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,218 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CocaCola by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,858,003 shares of the company's stock worth $11,083,296,000 after purchasing an additional 923,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 15.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock worth $2,592,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,198 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CocaCola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,051,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 770,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CocaCola by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,721,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,772,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Citigroup increased their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $81.56 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. This trade represents a 19.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 786,726 shares of company stock worth $62,547,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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