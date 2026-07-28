New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 550,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7,314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 519 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research set a $65.00 price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:EDU opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group NYSE: EDU is one of China's leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company's offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental's curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

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