New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,815,591 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $3,455,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after buying an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $210.96 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $162.02 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.49. The company has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside.

Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Article Title

Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Article Title

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot.

Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot. Neutral Sentiment: Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own.

Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted pressure from customers and competitors building in-house AI chips, and there was also discussion of a possible delay to NVIDIA’s next-gen Kyber rack-scale architecture, both of which could raise investor concerns about future margins and timing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citic Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. New Street Research cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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