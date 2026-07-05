New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,899 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $143.88 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.83 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average of $175.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.Broadridge Financial Solutions's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is 41.76%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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