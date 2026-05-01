New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,294,426 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 150,031 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of AT&T worth $156,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Up 1.7%

AT&T stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $181.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Product/service expansion — AT&T launched Dynamic Defense cybersecurity for SMBs on AT&T Business Fiber and added RapidSOS HARMONY AI support on AT&T ESInet, positioning the company to sell higher‑margin, network-based security and public‑safety services beyond connectivity. This helps the growth outlook and cross‑sell potential to business customers. Article Link

Product/service expansion — AT&T launched Dynamic Defense cybersecurity for SMBs on AT&T Business Fiber and added RapidSOS HARMONY AI support on AT&T ESInet, positioning the company to sell higher‑margin, network-based security and public‑safety services beyond connectivity. This helps the growth outlook and cross‑sell potential to business customers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Erste Group nudged up its EPS forecasts (FY2026 to ~$2.31 and FY2027 to ~$2.56), showing modest analyst confidence in AT&T’s near‑term earnings power. Upward estimate revisions tend to support the stock and reduce haircut risk on valuation. Analyst Note

Analyst upgrades — Erste Group nudged up its EPS forecasts (FY2026 to ~$2.31 and FY2027 to ~$2.56), showing modest analyst confidence in AT&T’s near‑term earnings power. Upward estimate revisions tend to support the stock and reduce haircut risk on valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Brand/SMB marketing push — AT&T opened submissions for its 2026 Small Business Contest (one $50k prize) to deepen small‑business relationships; useful for marketing and customer acquisition but unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially. Article Link

Brand/SMB marketing push — AT&T opened submissions for its 2026 Small Business Contest (one $50k prize) to deepen small‑business relationships; useful for marketing and customer acquisition but unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially. Neutral Sentiment: Income stock narratives persist — Recent pieces comparing AT&T’s dividend yield to Verizon and historical dividend performance keep income investors focused on yield vs. growth tradeoffs; these stories can attract buyers but also reinforce valuation sensitivity. Fool Article Barchart Article

Income stock narratives persist — Recent pieces comparing AT&T’s dividend yield to Verizon and historical dividend performance keep income investors focused on yield vs. growth tradeoffs; these stories can attract buyers but also reinforce valuation sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: Prepaid/network coverage pieces — Coverage of AT&T’s prepaid plans and mobile services is informational and may support subscriber sentiment but is unlikely to drive a material re‑rating on its own. Article Link

Prepaid/network coverage pieces — Coverage of AT&T’s prepaid plans and mobile services is informational and may support subscriber sentiment but is unlikely to drive a material re‑rating on its own. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/performance caution — Coverage notes that AT&T shares “lag targets” despite new offerings, reflecting lingering investor concern about growth trajectory and how quickly new services will translate into meaningful EBITDA or margin expansion; that skepticism can cap upside until revenues and margins visibly improve. Article Link

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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