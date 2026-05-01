New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,471 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $55,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and guidance lift — Adjusted EPS topped estimates, management raised FY2026 targets (RevPAR, Adj. EBITDA and net income), and commentary from the quarter highlighted broadening travel demand that supports longer‑term earnings upside. Hilton’s Q1 Report Put One Big Question Front And Center For 2026

Q1 results beat and guidance lift — Adjusted EPS topped estimates, management raised FY2026 targets (RevPAR, Adj. EBITDA and net income), and commentary from the quarter highlighted broadening travel demand that supports longer‑term earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple major brokers raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings — notable moves include UBS to $371 (buy), HSBC to $387 (buy), Goldman to $360 (buy) and Barclays to $365 (overweight), signaling analyst confidence in growth and valuation upside. Benzinga Coverage HSBC Adjusts Price Target

Multiple major brokers raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings — notable moves include UBS to $371 (buy), HSBC to $387 (buy), Goldman to $360 (buy) and Barclays to $365 (overweight), signaling analyst confidence in growth and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Strong development pipeline and capital returns — record pipeline (over 527k rooms), accelerating net unit growth and $860M returned via buybacks in Q1 support fee‑based revenue expansion and shareholder returns. MarketBeat Pipeline & Buybacks

Strong development pipeline and capital returns — record pipeline (over 527k rooms), accelerating net unit growth and $860M returned via buybacks in Q1 support fee‑based revenue expansion and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Some brokers lifted targets but kept neutral/hold ratings — firms including Truist, Macquarie, Mizuho and Rothschild nudged targets higher while remaining cautious, which tempers upside expectations for more conservative investors. Benzinga Coverage

Some brokers lifted targets but kept neutral/hold ratings — firms including Truist, Macquarie, Mizuho and Rothschild nudged targets higher while remaining cautious, which tempers upside expectations for more conservative investors. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit‑taking concerns — HLT trades at a premium to peers and recently pulled back on profit‑taking after a strong run; that makes the stock sensitive to any signs of slowing demand. MarketBeat Valuation Note

Valuation and profit‑taking concerns — HLT trades at a premium to peers and recently pulled back on profit‑taking after a strong run; that makes the stock sensitive to any signs of slowing demand. Negative Sentiment: Operational and macro risks — Middle East RevPAR weakness, a sizable ~$12.5B debt load, and tougher Q2 year‑over‑year comps were flagged as potential near‑term headwinds. MarketBeat Risk Discussion

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $324.77 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $344.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $312.05 and its 200 day moving average is $294.81. The company has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here