New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $106.41 Million Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,234 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 24,445 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe's Companies worth $106,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.10.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Key Headlines Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Synchrony expanded its co‑brand partnership with Lowe’s to become the issuer of a MyLowe’s Pro Rewards American Express® Card — the new card works anywhere AmEx is accepted, potentially increasing Pro customer purchasing power, rewards stickiness and share of wallet for professional customers. Article Title

Synchrony expanded its co‑brand partnership with Lowe’s to become the issuer of a MyLowe’s Pro Rewards American Express® Card — the new card works anywhere AmEx is accepted, potentially increasing Pro customer purchasing power, rewards stickiness and share of wallet for professional customers. Positive Sentiment: An industry dividend roundup expects Lowe’s to be among companies likely to raise dividends in May 2026 — if realized, a dividend hike would be a direct positive for income-focused investors and could support the stock. Article Title

An industry dividend roundup expects Lowe’s to be among companies likely to raise dividends in May 2026 — if realized, a dividend hike would be a direct positive for income-focused investors and could support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI kept an “In Line” rating but nudged Lowe’s price target to $250 from $245 — the raise is modest support for the thesis but the unchanged rating tempers the near‑term impact. Article Title

Evercore ISI kept an “In Line” rating but nudged Lowe’s price target to $250 from $245 — the raise is modest support for the thesis but the unchanged rating tempers the near‑term impact. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces questioning whether Lowe’s is “fairly priced” highlight mixed short- and medium‑term returns and keep investor focus on valuation vs. growth tradeoffs rather than presenting new fundamental news. Article Title

Coverage pieces questioning whether Lowe’s is “fairly priced” highlight mixed short- and medium‑term returns and keep investor focus on valuation vs. growth tradeoffs rather than presenting new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines noted a sharper short‑term decline (reports of a ~2.8% drop in the prior session), underscoring momentum volatility that can amplify selling pressure even with constructive company news. Article Title

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $239.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average of $249.81. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $210.33 and a one year high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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