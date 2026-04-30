New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $381.75 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,706 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 17,272 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $381,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $265,233,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $130,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $4.60 vs. $4.38 expected and revenue of $8.40B vs. $8.25B expected; revenue rose ~15.8% Y/Y and margins/ROE remain strong — supportive for forward earnings expectations. Mastercard Press Release

Q1 results beat consensus: Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $4.60 vs. $4.38 expected and revenue of $8.40B vs. $8.25B expected; revenue rose ~15.8% Y/Y and margins/ROE remain strong — supportive for forward earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts show continued support: BMO initiated coverage with an Outperform and $605 target, and Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS estimates — these reinforce upside case and valuation support from buybacks. BMO $605 Target / Buybacks

Analysts show continued support: BMO initiated coverage with an Outperform and $605 target, and Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS estimates — these reinforce upside case and valuation support from buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Product and partnership momentum: new initiatives around AI-agent payments, crypto wallet integrations and standards work with Google/FIDO, plus B2B and public-sector initiatives, point to incremental revenue streams beyond consumer card volumes. AI & Crypto Payments

Product and partnership momentum: new initiatives around AI-agent payments, crypto wallet integrations and standards work with Google/FIDO, plus B2B and public-sector initiatives, point to incremental revenue streams beyond consumer card volumes. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and investor communications: Mastercard will participate in investor conferences and provided a slide deck — useful for management commentary but unlikely to swing the stock by itself. Investor Conferences

Investor events and investor communications: Mastercard will participate in investor conferences and provided a slide deck — useful for management commentary but unlikely to swing the stock by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market context may amplify moves: broader pre-market flows, tech/financial sector performance and upcoming inflation data are driving higher volatility for payment stocks today. Pre-Bell Market Context

Macro/market context may amplify moves: broader pre-market flows, tech/financial sector performance and upcoming inflation data are driving higher volatility for payment stocks today. Negative Sentiment: Stock dropped despite the beat — market appears to be reacting to expectations already priced in, possible concerns about forward guidance or slower growth outlook, and profit-taking after strong run-ups; headlines note the share price is falling even with an earnings beat. Barron's: Stock Falling After Beat

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $17.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $507.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,391,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,606. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $507.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.22. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $659.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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