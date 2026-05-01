New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $73.99 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,632 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 27,175 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $73,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,800. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $877,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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