New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,896 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 13,742 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Illumina worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Illumina by 45.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,286 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Illumina by 16.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,572 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 100.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,442 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Illumina's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $127,307.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,540. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

See Also

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