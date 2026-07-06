New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,172 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.7% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 89,732 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $28,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $311.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.40 and a 1-year high of $397.44. The company's fifty day moving average is $341.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Advanced Energy Industries's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $400.45.

Read Our Latest Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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