New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,309 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,106 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 14,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Newmont worth $102,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,107,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,390,613,000 after acquiring an additional 637,996 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Newmont by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,156,669 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $687,223,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Newmont by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,931,710 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $585,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,653 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Newmont by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,996,775 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 692,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,925,237 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $414,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,845 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Newmont's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $339,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,303.35. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. This represents a 51.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,394 shares of company stock worth $2,713,281. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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