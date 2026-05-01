New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,373 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797,914 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 37,373 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $146,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $74.79 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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