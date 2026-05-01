New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 50,283 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,678 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 50,283 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Qualcomm worth $158,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 59.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $703,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Qualcomm Trading Up 15.1%

QCOM stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.28. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $205.95. The company's 50 day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,310 shares of company stock worth $1,266,729. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat on EPS (reported $2.65 vs. ~ $2.56 consensus), with automotive and licensing strength helping offset modest revenue weakness; the quarter and commentary were the immediate catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Q2 beat on EPS (reported $2.65 vs. ~ $2.56 consensus), with automotive and licensing strength helping offset modest revenue weakness; the quarter and commentary were the immediate catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Cristiano Amon said Qualcomm will begin shipping custom data‑center chips to a "large hyperscaler" within the calendar year — investors treated this as a major AI/data‑center growth signal. Read More.

CEO Cristiano Amon said Qualcomm will begin shipping custom data‑center chips to a "large hyperscaler" within the calendar year — investors treated this as a major AI/data‑center growth signal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages raised targets and ratings after the report (Benchmark raised its target to $225 with a Buy; multiple firms lifted targets to ~$160), supporting upside expectations from Wall Street. Read More.

Several brokerages raised targets and ratings after the report (Benchmark raised its target to $225 with a Buy; multiple firms lifted targets to ~$160), supporting upside expectations from Wall Street. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s Q2 revenue was roughly in line (~$10.6B) but down year‑over‑year; the market is parsing strong per‑share profitability versus a softer top line. Read More.

Qualcomm’s Q2 revenue was roughly in line (~$10.6B) but down year‑over‑year; the market is parsing strong per‑share profitability versus a softer top line. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals and momentum favor further upside in the near term (analysts/technicals note potential breakout), which may amplify moves while sentiment remains positive. Read More.

Technicals and momentum favor further upside in the near term (analysts/technicals note potential breakout), which may amplify moves while sentiment remains positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: Q3 EPS guidance (2.10–2.30) and revenue guide ($9.2B–$10.0B) came in below consensus, reflecting memory‑supply constraints — a reason for caution on near‑term growth. Read More.

Guidance disappointed: Q3 EPS guidance (2.10–2.30) and revenue guide ($9.2B–$10.0B) came in below consensus, reflecting memory‑supply constraints — a reason for caution on near‑term growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Not all upgrades are uniformly bullish: JPMorgan set a $160 target with a "neutral" rating (below current levels), and some analysts trimmed FY estimates — showing lingering valuation/near‑term risk. Read More.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here