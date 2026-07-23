NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS Stake Cut by Decheng Capital LLC

Decheng Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,057 shares of the company's stock after selling 267,000 shares during the period. NewAmsterdam Pharma accounts for approximately 1.6% of Decheng Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,208,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $735,460.60. This trade represents a 62.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.74% of the company's stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NAMS stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.08. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $42.21.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 943.23%.The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NAMS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Read Our Latest Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Further Reading

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