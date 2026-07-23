NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 19,412 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,683 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $38,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $175.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.41. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $219.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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