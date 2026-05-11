NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 20,354 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,471,840,000 after acquiring an additional 403,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,984,231,000 after acquiring an additional 691,671 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,646,588 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,066,600,000 after acquiring an additional 269,898 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,583,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,583,189,000 after acquiring an additional 809,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.62 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,559.04. This represents a 30.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $994,859.40. This trade represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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