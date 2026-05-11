NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 21,519 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,818 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $155,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,791 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,026 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $329,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,235 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $301,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,687,000 after purchasing an additional 886,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Argus Hikes Exxon Mobil Price Target to $169 as Permian, Guyana Production Power 2026

Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus.

Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Exxon Mobil Uses AI Seismic Tools To Reshape Guyana Project Pipeline

ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Neutral Sentiment: A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. ExxonMobil Must Face InterOil Founder's $1B Suit Over Post-Merger Payments

A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about Iran-related oil price spikes and Shell’s trading windfall underscore how geopolitics are moving the energy sector, but they do not directly change ExxonMobil’s fundamentals on their own.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.70.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.2%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $144.33 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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