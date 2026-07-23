NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 5,950 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,535 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $340.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.61 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $523.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts still point to strong procedure growth, recurring revenue from instruments/services, a solid cash position, and new catalysts such as da Vinci 5, Ion lung biopsy, SP, and AI-driven software tools that could support long-term growth. Article title

Analysts still point to strong procedure growth, recurring revenue from instruments/services, a solid cash position, and new catalysts such as da Vinci 5, Ion lung biopsy, SP, and AI-driven software tools that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says margin gains, AI software expansion, and global growth could help Intuitive Surgical maintain its premium valuation despite slower U.S. procedure growth. Article title

Some commentary says margin gains, AI software expansion, and global growth could help Intuitive Surgical maintain its premium valuation despite slower U.S. procedure growth. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock may already be pricing in a slowdown, noting ISRG’s growth rate has recently exceeded what is implied by its valuation, which could appeal to long-term investors. Article title

One analysis argued the stock may already be pricing in a slowdown, noting ISRG’s growth rate has recently exceeded what is implied by its valuation, which could appeal to long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles frame the stock as a “strong business, but higher-risk valuation” story, with the company still growing but facing margin pressure from tariffs, product mix shifts, and softer demand in some areas. Article title

Several recent articles frame the stock as a “strong business, but higher-risk valuation” story, with the company still growing but facing margin pressure from tariffs, product mix shifts, and softer demand in some areas. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were described as impressive, which helps support the bull case, but the market has already shifted to debating whether the stock can sustain its premium after the report. Article title

Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were described as impressive, which helps support the bull case, but the market has already shifted to debating whether the stock can sustain its premium after the report. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed fair value estimates and price targets, citing a reset in expectations tied to slower procedure growth, Affordable Care Act-related volume uncertainty, and lower MedTech valuation multiples. Article title

Analysts have trimmed fair value estimates and price targets, citing a reset in expectations tied to slower procedure growth, Affordable Care Act-related volume uncertainty, and lower MedTech valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is also building after Johnson & Johnson received U.S. authorization for its robotic surgery device, adding another rival in a market long dominated by ISRG’s da Vinci system. Article title

Competitive pressure is also building after Johnson & Johnson received U.S. authorization for its robotic surgery device, adding another rival in a market long dominated by ISRG’s da Vinci system. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports note the stock has fallen sharply this year and recently hit a new 1-year low after an analyst downgrade, underscoring continued investor concern over valuation and near-term growth. Article title

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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