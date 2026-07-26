NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Enersys $ENS

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,416 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Enersys by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Enersys by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Enersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.00.

View Our Latest Report on ENS

Enersys Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $190.43 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average is $194.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.66. Enersys has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $244.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.84 million. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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