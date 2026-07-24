NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock worth $3,409,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,700 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 20,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,441,906 shares of the company's stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock worth $564,667,000 after acquiring an additional 599,151 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,433,811 shares of the company's stock worth $293,960,000 after acquiring an additional 516,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $287.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.45 and a 52-week high of $290.63. The stock's 50 day moving average is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.98. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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